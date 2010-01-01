Drop us an E-mail Below, or Call or Text 902-317-4425 set up your appointment Today
Drop us an E-mail Below, or Call or Text 902-317-4425 set up your appointment Today
Right now the Canadian Government is offering grants for Switching from oil to Heat pumps and saving you money
every month. You could be eligible for OHPA program getting up to $15,000 towards install of your new heating system, And still able to keep your oil system intact.
All units backed by a 10yr warranty
Installed Professionally
With Customer Satisfaction
Guaranteed !!!
Our Goal is to Reduce Our customer Heating Costs, While still maintaining and exceeding there overall comfort for there home.
We work closely with professional home energy advisors to insure your getting the best performance and reliability from the equipment installed for your home.
Call us today and we'll put you InTouch with a home energy advisor to get you started saving money and get enrolled in all the government rebate programs.
All though your Mini split Units are very efficient, Just like everything they do need to be maintained. We can help you to keep all your heating and air systems working as they should and not have to break the bank to do it...
Follow Link for all the information you need
to start you path for a greener home and to start
Saving mony every month on your heating costs.
We are a local Company with Down East values.
Cape Breton is our home and we strive to insure
our customer are treated like we would expect to be treated.
Having your Heat pump installed by us, You will be part of our family, Ask us about our customer curtesy program for our family of customers.
Check some of them out !!!
Adapting Heat Pumps to Canadian Climate